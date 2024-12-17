TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) vs. Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Head to Head Survey

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and TWFG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 1.83 -$99.67 million ($1.92) -0.65 TWFG $172.93 million 2.60 $26.10 million N/A N/A

TWFG has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Roadzen and TWFG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. TWFG has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than TWFG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -290.14% -31,166.20% -262.79% TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TWFG beats Roadzen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.