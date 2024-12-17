Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Reports Departure of Chief Legal OfficerTwilio Inc. made a recent announcement in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the departure of Dana Wagner, the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secr

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Twilio’s 8K filing here.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
