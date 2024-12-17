U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $95.71 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $113,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $107,552.64. This represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $191,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,773.76. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

