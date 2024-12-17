UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 175,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

