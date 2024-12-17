UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolus by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Evolus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

