UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

