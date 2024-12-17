UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,488 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 26.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,776 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 196,644 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,929.24. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $80,275.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,396,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,537.51. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,666,312 shares of company stock worth $8,104,313. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

