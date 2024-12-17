UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $119,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CXM opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

