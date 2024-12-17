UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 112.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, SVP Norman Scott sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $85,316.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,517.44. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,767.02. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.