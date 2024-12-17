UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,360.06. This represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $512,368.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,381.44. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

DJT stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $79.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

