UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 47,650 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 166,120 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 117,745 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 235,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 90.45, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

