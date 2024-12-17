UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 27,597 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

