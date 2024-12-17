UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of BAM stock opened at C$83.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$50.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.67%.

In other news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total transaction of C$18,111,093.75. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total value of C$2,096,630.00. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

