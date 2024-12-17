UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) vs. Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Head to Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical -9.83% -19.08% -6.06% UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and UDG Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $16.95 billion 0.22 -$2.15 billion ($5.01) -2.23 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A

Dividends

UDG Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UDG Healthcare beats Sumitomo Chemical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

