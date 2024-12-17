UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,408,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.35% of UiPath worth $94,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

