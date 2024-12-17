Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Insider Activity at Under Armour

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.33 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after buying an additional 9,570,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 327,979 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.