Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after buying an additional 278,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $30,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $266.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.77 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

