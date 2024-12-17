Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

