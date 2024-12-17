Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts 5N Plus’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

5N Plus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$3.33 and a 12-month high of C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

