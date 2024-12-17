Verition Fund Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 253,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 13.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 162,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Unisys by 67.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,899 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

