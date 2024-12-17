Verition Fund Management LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,820 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Patria Investments by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter worth $669,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,976,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after buying an additional 483,675 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PAX opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

