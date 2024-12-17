Verition Fund Management LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Price Performance

Conduent stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $681.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

