Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRME has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of PRME opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

