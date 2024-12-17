Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 186.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

