Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 146,618 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,618 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bowlero by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bowlero by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.70. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

