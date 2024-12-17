Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 463,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,099,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.47.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

