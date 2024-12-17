Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

