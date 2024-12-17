Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,206 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.76. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

