VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.