Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Ian Melling Purchases 2,000 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Ian Melling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($28,799.80).

Victrex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 816 ($10.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,575 ($19.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.35. The company has a market capitalization of £986.92 million, a PE ratio of 3,240.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($16.37) to GBX 1,170 ($14.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Victrex

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.