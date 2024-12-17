Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.71% of Visteon worth $97,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Visteon by 37.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Visteon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.15.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

