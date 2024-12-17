Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 230,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 895,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Vital Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vital Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

