W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 138.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

