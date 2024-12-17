Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Monday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $115.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $94.92 and last traded at $94.52. Approximately 2,790,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,836,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,028 shares of company stock valued at $40,368,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $762.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.