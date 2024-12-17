Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,669 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.