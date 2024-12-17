Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Toll Brothers Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $274,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $3,826,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

