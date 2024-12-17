Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AutoZone Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $39.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $40.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $154.29 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,353.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,073.34. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,510.00 and a 12 month high of $3,416.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.