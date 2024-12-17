Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 912,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,121,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,549,000 after buying an additional 2,954,174 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,050,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,927,000 after buying an additional 4,727,570 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after buying an additional 2,349,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after buying an additional 3,162,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,805,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 597,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

