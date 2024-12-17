Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BSBR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.