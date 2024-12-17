Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

