Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,151 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

