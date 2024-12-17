Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.