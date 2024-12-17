Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of CONSOL Energy worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

