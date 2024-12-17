Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.57 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $11,191,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.