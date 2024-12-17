Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capri by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 659,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Capri by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

