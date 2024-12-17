Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,663 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. Raymond James lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

