Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.37 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Insperity worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Insperity by 32.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Down 5.7 %

NSP opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

