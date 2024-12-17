Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

