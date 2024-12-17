Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.98 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,081 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

