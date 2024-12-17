Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.12 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

